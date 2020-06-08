Deadline to register to vote in primary runoff election nears

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register to vote in the primary runoff election in July is coming up.
The League of Women Voters of Amarillo said those without an orange voter registration card need to get registered by June 15 in order to vote in the runoff.
There are both local and national races on the ballot, including the U.S. Senate and U.S. Congressional District 13 that was vacated by Mac Thornberry.
To check voter registration status, go here.
Future voters can register online by filling out an application or calling local elections administrators for an application.
Applicants will need to print, sign and mail in the document.
For Amarillo elections administrators, call Potter County at (806) 379-2299 or Randall County at (806) 468-5510.
Individuals can also stop by the office to register in person or pick up the form at a library and mail it in.
