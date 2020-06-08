Amarillo police release names of victim and suspect in Country Inn and Suites homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has released the names of the victim and the suspect involved in the Country Inn and Suites homicide that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, June 6, police responded to a shooting at the Country Inn and Suites on Soncy Road.
Police found 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez had been shot once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christopher Michael Yager, has been arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for murder charges.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this case.
