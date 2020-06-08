Amarillo man killed, Muleshoe man in critical condition after rollover near Claude

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man was killed and a Muleshoe man has life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning in Armstrong County.
Texas Department of Public Safety said about 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, 46-year-old John Baird, of Muleshoe, was driving south in a 1996 Chevrolet Lumina on State Highway 207, about 17 miles south of Claude.
For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet veered off the roadway into a ditch where the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.
The Chevrolet rolled over multiple times and ejected the both the driver and passenger who were not wearing seatbelts.
The passenger, 67-year-old David Charles, of Amarillo, was pronounced dead on scene of the wreck and Baird was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He is in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
