Amarillo COVID-19 report for June 8 shows 3,500 cases, 1,323 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There have now been 3,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 2,763 cases in Potter County and 737 cases in Randall County.
There have been a total of 1,323 recoveries, with 972 recoveries in Potter County and 351 in Randall County.
38 people have died due to COVID-19 related complications.
There are 2,139 active cases and 533 tests pending.
There are 5,043 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 176
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 104
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 5
- Moore County: 852
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 89
- Potter County: 2,763
- Randall County: 737
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,312 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 24
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 34
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 30
- Potter County: 972
- Randall County: 351
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 14
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
There are 975 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 27
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 947
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 888
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 115 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 62
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 43
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.