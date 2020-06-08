Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to receive 10,000 face masks to share with local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A uniform company is donating 10,000 face masks to the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.
Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., UniFirst Corporation will give the masks at the Chamber of Commerce, located at 1000 S. Polk St.
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to divide and share the thousands of protective face masks to local businesses in need.
This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the local community, where small business owners are struggling to provide their staff with personal protective equipment.
The donation is part of a company-wide initiative to support small local businesses.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.