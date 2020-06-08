5 additional cases COVID-19 confirmed in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials have confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico.
Today’s report shows two new cases in Curry County and three new cases in Roosevelt County.
There are 9,062 cases in New Mexico, and 400 people have died in New Mexico due to COVID-19 related conditions.
As of today, there are 183 people hospitalized in New mexico for COVID-19.
There been 3,380 recoveries in New Mexico.
There are 119 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 64
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 45
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 5,044 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 34
- Deaf Smith County: 176
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 104
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 5
- Moore County: 852
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 89
- Potter County: 2,763
- Randall County: 737
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,340 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 28
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 88
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 37
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 43
- Potter County: 972
- Randall County: 351
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 16
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 77 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 975 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 27
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 947
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 888
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.