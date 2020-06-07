1 man dead, another injured in single vehicle accident south of Texline

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead and another is injured after a wreck in Dallam County Sunday morning.
Around 4:00 a.m. Manuel Arroyo, 53, of De Queen, Arkansas and Milton Morales-Rivera, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana were headed south on US 87, approximately 6 miles south of Texline, when the driver, Arroyo, is believed to have fallen asleep.
The Chevrolet Silverado driven by Arroyo then entered the center median and rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver.
Arroyo was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.