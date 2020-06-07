It’s been a hot & windy day! Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies and windy conditions. South winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. Otherwise it looks rather mild with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday is looking much hotter with upper 90s & 100s! Expect sunny skies and breezy South winds.
Watching a strong cold for Monday night & into Tuesday. The front will bring a nice cool down but also strong North winds. Next best moisture chance appears to be on Thursday evening mainly for the Eastern zones.