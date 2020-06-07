Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
On I-40, watch for mobile re-striping operations from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 split.
Striping operations will be in both directions on the main lanes and the frontage roads and will take several days to complete.
Starting Tuesday, June 9, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the FM 2161 overpass, east of Amarillo, during the daytime.
Work could last throughout the week as crews will be removing forms from a previously poured bridge.
Watch for crews making patching repairs in the following locations:
Monday, June 8 – on FM 2381 southbound (Bushland Road) from Jim Line Road to I-40.
Tuesday, June 9 – on SL 335 in the right, southbound lane at Amarillo Boulevard.
Wednesday, June 10 – on SH 136 southbound between Eastern Street and Amarillo Boulevard.
Thursday, June 11 – on Spur 591 in both directions between SL 335 and Folsom Road.
Expect various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Sundown Lane for drainage work.
There will be slow-moving herbicide operations on BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) and the northern portion of SL 335.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
