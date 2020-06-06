Hundreds take part in peaceful ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At least 500 people gathered at the Amarillo Police Department Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest.
“It really empowers me to be with other brothers and sisters in the community and really expressing what really matters and that is that Black Lives Matter,” said one protester.
The outcry over social injustice echoed in downtown Amarillo, as many chanted, “I can’t breathe,” and “no justice, no peace,” through city streets.
“We can’t let this go on anymore,” said one of the speakers at the event. “We’re not asking for change, we’re demanding it,” said another.
People of all ages, races and beliefs gathered with signs and flags, protesting over the death of George Floyd and others.
“I just want a better world for my kids honestly," said one woman.
“I’m tired of seeing all the police brutality, and I’m just with the movement,” said another man.
“This is not just about BLM, not just about Black lives matter, it’s a cause about liberty and the demilitarization of police.”
For many, Floyd’s death hits close to home.
“I have a black son that’s six years old and I’m having to explain to him at an early age what’s going on. So I just want to see a change.”
His death also inspiring people to speak up about racism and police brutality in America.
“I’m just tired of seeing my people dying of color. It’s just getting out of control.”
“We’re joining together for peace and justice and dignity, and I believe that if we all do that and we continue to do that, there’s no way it can’t happen.”
There was a presence from Amarillo Police at a distance, as the protests remained peaceful.
Those who attended the protest were given the opportunity to submit ideas on how to improve the community when it comes to inequality.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.