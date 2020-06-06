Hot & Windy!

It has been a hot & breezy day. Looking towards tonight’s forecast we can expect mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. South winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. We also MAY track a few thunderstorms for our friends in Eastern New Mexico this evening. Otherwise looks to be rather mild with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday looks about the same with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Expect another windy day, South winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph likely. Fire Danger is ELEVATED in New Mexico so please be fire aware!