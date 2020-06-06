Amarillo COVID-19 report for Saturday, June 6, shows 3 new cases, 31 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area as the COVID-19 Status Level moves down to Level Orange.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 3 new cases in the Amarillo area.
There are 2,756 cases in Potter County and 728 in Randall County.
There have been 1,308 recoveries, and 38 people have died due to COVID-19 related complications.
There are 2,138 active cases.
There are 567 tests pending.
There are 5,022 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 34
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 174
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 104
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 44
- Lipscomb County: 5
- Moore County: 851
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 88
- Potter County: 2,756
- Randall County: 728
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,266 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 24
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 34
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 30
- Potter County: 937
- Randall County: 340
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 14
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
There are 969 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 944
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 888
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 115 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 62
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 43
- Union County: 5
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
