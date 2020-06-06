Amarillo Branch NAACP hosts rally for equality

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Branch, NAACP held a rally at Bones Hooks Park to shine a light on the struggle for racial equality.
“When we gather as a community in the united manner that we did today, that’s how we affect change. We have people here that are getting registered to vote. We have people here that are going to complete the United States Census forms. We are doing things that are going to make an immediate impact on our community,” said Patrick Miller, vice president of Amarillo Branch NAACP.
Much more than a protest, hundreds gathered to listen to speakers, register to vote and complete the census.
Social distancing was enforced with gloves and masks handed out and circles painted on the grass.
“I know that I will never understand any of this and it breaks my heart and I see it everywhere. And it should. It should break your heart,” said Isabelle Link, who attended the rally.
Speakers included some of Amarillo's city officials such as newly appointed police chief Martin Birkenfeld and Mayor Ginger Nelson.
“I do think that Amarillo can shift change in our nation and we’re going to do it through events like this, but we’re really going to do it by people, individually making statements, making dialogue, thinking changes and taking action to make our city a better place and that is what will make our nation a better place,” said Amarillo’s Mayor, Ginger Nelson.
The rally remained peaceful and informative, leaving many still hungry to see change.
“Bad things happen in this world, but it’s up to us to change it. And like I said, we have to make progress. One step is a step in the right direction. It has to happen someday, why not today,” said Justin Johnson, who attended the rally.
