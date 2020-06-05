Texas Department of State Health Services reporting 851 COVID-19 cases in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 11 new cases in the county as of June 5.
There have been 12 additional recoveries as well, bringing the total to 531 recoveries in the county.
13 people have died in Moore Count due to COVID-19 related complications.
There are 4,991 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 170
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 104
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 42
- Lipscomb County: 3
- Moore County: 851
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 69
- Potter County: 2,754
- Randall County: 727
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,278 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 24
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 531
- Ochiltree County: 34
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 30
- Potter County: 937
- Randall County: 340
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 14
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
There are 969 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 944
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 888
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 108 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 57
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 42
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
