Senator Cornyn discusses Amarillo economy, racial injustice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Senator for Texas John Cornyn this morning regarding the different issues the Amarillo community is facing right now.
Senator Cornyn says the federal government has committed $3 trillion to boost the economy so far, but proper allocation is still in the works.
“There’s still a lot of money that is yet to go out the door, but we’re having these calls, like I did yesterday with the Amarillo Chamber to see, how are we doing, are there gaps, you know. Things aren’t working as they’re intended, so we can make those necessary corrections,” Senator Cornyn said.
Senator Cornyn says the federal government will take up another piece of legislation in July to address the economic damage the pandemic has caused.
When speaking to Senator Cornyn about systemic racism across the nation, he said we have come a long way but still have quite a way to go.
“I believe the divisions we still feel in America today on race are part of the price we are paying for the original sin of slavery. At the beginning of out country, we decided that some people weren’t fully human and entitled to equal treatment under the law. Obviously we went through a very painful and bloody civil war, where 600,000 Americans died,” Senator Cornyn said.
He says the injustice we are facing today could be more constructive by being handled in the court system.
