Salvation Army to deliver doughnuts to COVID-19 front line workers in Amarillo today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo will deliver doughnuts to first responders working the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic today.
The tradition dates back to World War I, when Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide support, doughnuts, clothes and supplies to soldiers, according to the news release.
“When the Salvation Army women were in the trenches on the battlelines in World War I to encourage the troops with hot tea and conversation, they knew it wasn’t enough," Major David Atkins, the Amarillo Corps Officer, said in the news release. “They decided to make doughnuts, using shell casings for rolling pins, tin cans for dough cutters, and even fried the doughnuts in the steel helmets. Nothing lifted morale like a great cup of coffee and a doughnut.
The Salvation Army will drop off doughnuts to the City of Amarillo, Texas Tech Health Science Center Psychiatry Department, Advanced Pain Care, BSA Hospital Nutrition department and the Amarillo Central Fire Station.
