Panhandle farmers, producers providing food for multiple Texas communities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the high number of people losing their jobs, the need for food is greatly heightened across the Panhandle.
The High Plains Food Bank is helping 20 times the number of people they typically do in a normal month. Area producers and farmers came together to help around 2,200 families by donating food boxes in Amarillo.
“That came at a time for us when we didn’t have this yet. We didn’t have these full shelves. We didn’t have the ability yet to respond due to supply chain strains, and just some things we were running into, so I think it was a benefit for everyone involved,” said Zack Wilson, executive director for High Plains Food Bank.
Snack Pak 4 Kids reached out to an area dairy farmer with an idea to help feed families in need.
“He is a major advocate for agriculture communities in the Panhandle, and he said it’s time for everyone to see what you can do. I started with milk, because I am a dairy producer and cheese, because that’s what our milk goes to. The pieces just, kind of, fell into place. We teamed up with Cactus Cares and the Texas Cattle Feeders Association and Hilmar Cheese came on board, Larson farms potatoes and Cal-Main Foods for eggs,” said McKenzie Hettinga, Panhandle dairy producer.
All produce was made here in the Panhandle, and our neighbors, farmers and producers, have also been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have definitely felt it in our supply chain, and we have felt it in working with our employees to make sure that they are safe and make sure that all necessary practices continue to be implemented,” said Hettinga.
They live in the Panhandle too and want to be ale to help those struggling in our community.
“To actually be there and see it get put into the hands of those that need it the most, it’s really an enlightening experience. When we started this, the plan was Amarillo, and Hillside church has stepped up with volunteers, and they just loved it. Everybody was so fulfilled in that day ,that we said we’ve got to do this again,” said Hettinga.
They are not sure if or when the next food drive will be held in Amarillo, but Hettinga said, if they are in a position where they can offer help, that is definitely something they will look at.
They hosted a similar food drive in Levelland last weekend, and there will be one in Lubbock on June 13.
The High Plains Food Bank is in need of donations during this time to continue feeding families across the Panhandle.
