Hot Weather Continues

Hot weather is expected to continue this weekend. Saturday looks about the same with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. South winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. We will also track a few thunderstorms rolling off the Rockies & into our New Mexico counties by late day. At this time, it looks very unlikely that anything survives the trip Eastward into the Texas Panhandle.