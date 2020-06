Early morning showers in the southeastern portion of the area will be moving out by the time the sun comes up this morning, making the way for hot and dry weather this weekend. Our high for Friday is looking to be about 98 degrees, again with some seeing temperatures in the 100′s. We’ll keep our winds out of the south to southwest at about 10-15 miles an hour. We’ll look forward to some relief from the heat as a cold front will roll in on Tuesday, dropping our highs into the mid 80′s.