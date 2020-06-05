101 Elite Men hosting round table discussion with Amarillo Police Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 101 Elite Men group is hosting a round table discussion with Amarillo Police Department this weekend.
101 Elite Men will meet with APD leaders to discuss policies and procedures the department has that addresses cultural awareness and diversity training for officers.
This comes as police brutality was brought into the limelight after George Floyd’s death led to protests across the nation.
The round table discussion is set for Saturday, June 6, at 707 S. Polk St.
