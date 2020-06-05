Amarillo city officials move COVID-19 Status down to Level Orange

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a month of the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 Status at Level Red, city officials are declaring the status at Level Orange.
Since March 30, Amarillo has been under a Level Red status due to a widespread transmission of COVID-19.
Level Red also includes a stay home and stay safe directive.
Now under a Level Orange status, this means active COVID-19 cases are plateauing.
Residents are still needing to use extreme caution during community interaction, to practice social distancing, to limit social gatherings to small groups and to wear face masks.
“A move to Level Orange is promising news for Amarillo. Data shows that Amarillo is having success in preventing the spread of this illness,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, in a news release. “However, it is extremely important that we continue to follow and adhere to the public health directives and recommendations that have led to a decrease in our active numbers for COVID-19."
During the Wednesday morning COVID-19 news conference, Mayor Nelson hinted Amarillo was ready to enter Level Orange because of the downward trend.
“Our continued diligence and awareness of recommendations such as social distancing, wearing face masks and regularly washing our hands will help in bringing down the number of active cases in our community.”
The move of status level is effective immediately.
