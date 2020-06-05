City of Hereford reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of cases in Deaf Smith County to 170.
There are 38 active cases, with 119 recoveries and 13 deaths.
There are 4,727 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 170
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 104
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 42
- Lipscomb County: 3
- Moore County: 840
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 69
- Potter County: 2,504
- Randall County: 724
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,098 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 24
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 34
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 30
- Potter County: 802
- Randall County: 307
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 14
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
There are 969 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 944
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 888
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 108 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 57
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 42
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
