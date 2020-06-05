City of Hereford reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:33 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases in Deaf Smith County to 170.

There are 38 active cases, with 119 recoveries and 13 deaths.

There are 4,727 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 33
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 33
  • Deaf Smith County: 170
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 104
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 20
  • Hartley County: 13
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 42
  • Lipscomb County: 3
  • Moore County: 840
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 52
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 69
  • Potter County: 2,504
  • Randall County: 724
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 29
  • Swisher County: 18
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,098 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 24
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 3
  • Dallam County: 26
  • Deaf Smith County: 119
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 87
  • Hartley County: 10
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 27
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 519
  • Ochiltree County: 34
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 30
  • Potter County: 802
  • Randall County: 307
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 22
  • Swisher County: 14
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 2
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 32
  • Randall County: 6

There are 969 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 944

There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 888

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 108 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 57
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 42
  • Union County: 4

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

