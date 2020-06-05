City of Canyon to open Canyon Aqua Park for summer

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon has decided to open the Canyon Aqua Park for the summer 2020 season.
The Canyon Aqua Park will open on June 15. The park will operate under Governor Abbott’s COVID-19 guidelines for water park operations. The guidelines include updated safety and cleaning protocols.
“Our new procedures will change some of the ways we operate, but they are designed to allow our guests and their families to enjoy the CAP while still keeping safe and maintaining social distancing,” said Canyon Parks Director Brian Noel.
“We believe it is important to open the CAP and provide this great recreational activity for our community. With all of the changes COVID-19 has brought to all of our lives, giving residents a place to have fun outside is even more important this summer,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price.
All tickets to the CAP will now have to be purchased online here. The day will be divided into two swim sessions each day which will provide the staff with time to clean. Monday through Saturday, the sessions will be 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday sessions will be 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 48 hours in advance of the session time they are being purchased for.
“With the creation of two sessions daily, the price of admissions has been dropped to $5 per person,” Noel stated.
“Our guest experience is going to be very different this summer. We will be limiting our capacity based on the Governor’s requirements. We hope to opening up with a capacity of 200 guest for each session, and we anticipate growing our capacity as we monitor our ability to meet appropriate social distancing guidelines,” said CAP Manager Andrew Neighbors. “Creating a safe environment for our guests and our staff has been and will always be our top priority.”
