City of Amarillo to reopen splash pads, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) is continuing to reopen facilities and amenities.
Splash pads, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts will reopen this weekend in conjunction with executive orders from Governor Greg Abbott.
Restrooms at the facilities will not be open at this time.
People at the facilities are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents as PARD crews work to reinstall, reopen and inspect equipment,” said PARD Director Michael Kashuba. “City parks and facilities staff will continue normal cleaning and inspection schedules. It is still important that residents follow current public health recommendations - such as social distancing as much as possible and the regular washing of hands. This is one of the best ways to protect individuals from the germs and viruses that can be present on playgrounds, benches, tables and water fountains."
If you would like rental information for a PARD facility, call (806) 378-3036.
