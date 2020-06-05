Boys Ranch barbecue team to appear on The Cooking Channel this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boys Ranch barbecue team will appear on The Cooking Channel this weekend.
Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch “Smokey and the Bandits” team will be featured on “Varsity Barbecue” at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
The show documents the activities when they competed at regional and state competitions during the 2018-2019 school year.
The team is comprised of Boys Ranch residents Kaden, Bryce, Trae, Sebastian and Dylan, and is coach by culinary arts teacher Linda Horton.
In Lubbock, the cooking team captured the attention of a film company doing production for The Cooking Channel’s parent company, The Food Network.
In May 2019, the team traveled to Burnet to compete with 50 other teams in the Texas High School BBQ Cookers Association state cook-off.
The boys won first place in the competition of Build Your Own Pit.
Be sure to tune in to The Cooking Channel this weekend to show support for the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch their delicious achievements.
