Amarillo Senior Citizen Association to reopen facility Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Executive Director of the Amarillo Senior Citizen Association, Jennifer Jones says being shut down during the pandemic was extremely hard on our senior community, and many of them are excited to be able to return on Monday morning.
“Well, certainly it had an impact on our seniors, of course," Jones said. "Seniors utilize our facility for socialization and food, as we serve lunch, so it had an impact on that, and it impacted our staff as well. We’re glad to be coming back as well, and I think everybody’s ready.”
Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of the Texas Tech Health Science Center School of Medicine says, although it was imperative to keep our senior community isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, socialization is also imperative to their mental and physical health.
“When they’re deprived of that kind of social input, it’s not good for their health," Berk said. "It can result in depression, decreased eating and all kinds of other things.”
In order to pull this reopening off safely, the ASCA staff had to make major adjustments to their safety measures including mask requirements in the facility and temperature checks before entering.
“First, everyone is required to wear a mask at all times in the building, you can’t get in the building without a mask, that includes members, staff and guests," Jones said. "Temperature checks every time you enter the building. You’ll have your temperature check, and there’s a waiver you’ll have to sign stating whether or not you’ve been exposed to any COVID-19 symptoms or anything like that.”
Jones says they will also reopen their kitchen, as lunch is a huge part of their daily operations, but there have been changes made to their protocols in order to practice social distancing in the dining area.
“We are going to open our kitchen," Jones said. "The diners, we have four to a table. Usually it’s six to eight to a table, so we’re going to have four diners to a table. Obviously you can’t wear masks while eating, so that’s the only time they’ll be able to take them off.”
She says, although most of the seniors are excited to return to the facility, many of them are saying they will not return if they are required to wear a mask.
The facility will also operate on a fixed schedule and will only allow up to 25 percent capacity.
