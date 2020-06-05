Amarillo location not on list of 154 JCPenney stores closing this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s JCPenney is not on the list of 154 locations that will close this summer.
The company said Thursday it will start closing 154 of its stores next week in what it is calling the first phase of its bankruptcy plan.
The retailer published a list of stores closing, which does not include the location in Amarillo.
JCPenney says it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.
The company plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years, leaving it with just over 600 locations.
