Amarillo Community Market hopes to return to in-person market later this June

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Amarillo Community Market continues its virtual market this Saturday, there are hopes to return to in-person market later this month.
Based on Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders, the community market should be able to return to regular business on June 13.
For the time being, shoppers can go to the community market Facebook page and buy produce, baked goods and more from various vendors.
Online shoppers can pick up their items between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
So far, more than 1,000 people have taken part in the virtual market with vendors seeing new customers.
