Rain Chances again, as well as Heat Advisories

An early morning storm brought a good amount of rain to the city, along with some small hail and gusty winds. We’re expecting a second round of more organized storms this afternoon going into tonight, mainly focused on the southeast, but one reaching further up can’t be ruled out. Where rain doesn’t come to the rescue, expect hot temperatures around the area, with some places exceeding 100 degrees. Palo Duro Canyon is currently under a heat advisory due to the fact when the surface is that warm, the base of the canyon can reach upwards of 105 degrees.