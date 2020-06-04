Potter County inmates and employees tested for COVID-19

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The inmates and employees at the Potter County Detention Center have been tested for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Director of Texas Commission on Jail Standards reached out to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on May 22.
Due to the high number of positive cases in Potter County, the director offered to test the jail and employees.
Up to that point, the jail had three inmates who had tested positive for the virus. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two of the cases after the inmates had left the jail. The other one was in isolation in the jail.
On May 27, tests were conducted on all inmates, employees and patrol deputies.
As of June 3, 518 results have returned, and only one person has tested positive. Another test was inconclusive.
However, 104 inmates refused to take the test.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to test new inmates as the come in if they wish to be tested.
