Plemons Eakle Neighborhood Association hosting ‘Party in Place’ parade Thursday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Plemons Eakle Neighborhood Association is doing what they can to celebrate special moments that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m., they are putting on a “Party in Place” parade that will honor the graduates of 2020, anyone who has had a birthday between March 15 through June 4 and loved ones at any Baptist Community Service facilities.
Everyone is invited to decorate their cars, golf carts and bicycles.
Attendees and participants are reminded to practice social distancing.
The parade line up will be at the Amarillo College parking lot at 24th Avenue and Jackson Street and will end at Oliver Eakle Park.
At the park, attendees can celebrate with food trucks and entertainment.
The parade route will go as follows: After the line up, participants will drive east on 24th to Van Buren Street, south on Van Buren to 30th, east on 30th to Tyler, north on Tyler to 15th, through the BCS communities and then back to Harrison.
