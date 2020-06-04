Man wanted on sex offender charge in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on a sex offender charge in Potter County.
Authorities said 29-year-old James Tyler Cole is wanted for a charge of sex offenders duty to register with a previous conviction.
Cole is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
