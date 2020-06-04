Federal report shows early impact of COVID-19 on Amarillo job market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal report issued June 3 shows the early impact of COVID-19 on the Amarillo job market more than doubling the unemployment rate.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics survey shows a 3.6 percent unemployment rate in March and an almost nine percent rate in April.
That’s about 5,600 more people out of work.
The state of Texas rate when from five percent in March to 13 percent in April.
The BLS says it counts people as employed if they got paid even if they weren’t at their jobs.
