ENMWUA receives $5 million award for pipeline construction

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority has received a notice of award from the New Mexico Water Trust Board for $5,792,829 for use in the next phase of pipeline construction.
The phase of pipeline construction called Finished Water Three will consist of constructing the water pipeline to Portales. This funding comes in the form of a 90 percent grant in the amount of $5,213,546 and a 10 percent loan in the amount of $579,283.
Plans are to go out to bid for construction in late summer or early fall of 2020.
Currently under construction, the Finished Water Two pipeline that begins northwest of Cannon Air Force Base and connects to the Clovis water system is 99 percent complete. Construction on FW2 began a little over a year ago.
Both segments are part of the Interim Ground Water Pipeline Project involving transmission pipeline that will connect approximately 97 percent of the Authority’s population.
