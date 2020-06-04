Doppler Dave Is Tracking Another Batch of Storms

Hot daytime temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s have energized the atmosphere and some scattered storms have developed. These will track SE through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of the stronger storms will produce strong winds and hail. This is also the time of year to remember that lightning is one of the more serious hazards we face with more fatalities due to lightning than tornadoes. Storms will clear later tonight. Sunny skies and hot afternoons in the 90s will return throughout the weekend.