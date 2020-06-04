Don Harrington Discovery Center hopes to open their doors soon with new changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center cancelled the first half of summer camp this year due to the pandemic, but they are hoping to be able to host the last half of camp starting on June 29.
During camp, employees and campers are encouraged to wear masks. Temperature checks and screening questions will be completed every day.
“We will have a cleaning crew out here all day everyday, sanitizing, not following behind families but trying to make sure we are more thorough in all of our cleaning stuff. All of our little exhibit stuff that have little items we are pulling off the floor, anything big-wise, we will make sure that we have duplicates of or changes where we can pull them on and off real easily,” said Kyle Hadley, director of education and exhibition at DHDC.
There is no reopen date set in stone just yet, but they are hoping to make an announcement early next week. There are plans for exhibits to explain hygiene and germs to kids.
“We’ve talked about doing black light stuff before, you know. We can make up a chemical compound that actually shows on your hand under black light, it’s not toxic or anything like that, it’s not the coronavirus, but we can show how germs are spread. That’s a really easy way for little kids to visually see it,” said Hadley.
You still have time to register your kids for summer camp.
“If for any reason the Discovery Center has to cancel those camps, we will give full refunds,” said Shanna Collins Development, events and marketing coordinator at DHDC.
There is also a perk for loyal members.
“For all of our members that are loyal members we are going to extend all of the memberships for the duration of the closure. If we are closed for three months, we are going to extend the memberships for three months,” said Collins.
When I asked two DHDC fans which exhibit they can’t wait to play with, they said:
“The bug maze, the bug maze,” said Grayson and Ryder Reynolds.
The bug maze, or butterfly exhibit, was supposed to close in May but will be extended until August.
