Dealing with more heat!

The rain and thunderstorms have moved out of the area with heat being the our next concern. We will see a chance for one or two very isolated storms on Friday but the chance is less than 10%. Very hot temps will be with us for Friday and into the weekend with excessive heat for the Palo Duro Canyon. The winds will pick up a bit for the weekend but it shouldn’t be too windy at all. Our next break from the heat will come mid week in the form of a weak cool front.