Bell teams with high-tech partners for building of Invictus prototype in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Textron has announced they will be partnering with nine premier aerospace industry leaders to form Team Invictus.
The companies will work together to produce the Bell 360 Invictus prototype submission as part of the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program.
Each industry partner brings unique experience and expertise to provide a low-risk path for the Army’s acquisition of a lethal, affordable rotorcraft with advanced mission systems to modernize aviation.
“Team Invictus is working together to show how cutting-edge technology will give soldiers the ability to confidently operate in the complex and contested battlespace of multi-domain operations,” said Chris Gehler, vice president and program director for FARA at Bell. “Future Vertical Lift is critical for the Army’s ability to win in multi-domain operations with FARA defeating defensive layers and the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft exploiting opened areas to achieve operational objectives.”
The members of Team Invictus include:
- Astronics Corporation for a modular framework of airframe power generation, conversion, and distribution products
- Collins Aerospace for integration of a new generation of avionics hardware and software featuring cyber-hardened and digital backbone solutions to configure and integrate mission systems
- GE Aviation for the 3,000-SHP T901 engine and working on the aircraft Health Awareness System (HAS)
- ITT-Enidine Inc. for the passive Liquid Inertia Vibration Eliminator (LIVE) units for all modes of operation including high speed
- L3Harris Technologies for the WESCAM™ MX-15D, an advanced, stabilized multi-sensor, multi-spectral imaging and targeting system
- Parker Lord for rotor dampers, the main rotor CF bearing, the tail rotor tension torsion strap, and the Active Vibration Control (AVC) System
- Mecaer Aviation Group, Inc. for a fully retractable, tail dragger landing gear system
- MOOG Inc. for flight control computer (FCC) electronics, software, and flight control actuation, critical components of the Bell fly-by-wire, Flight Control System (FCS)
- TRU Simulation + Training for a high-fidelity flight simulator that gives pilots a true sense of the aircraft flight controls
“Each team member brings a capability that is vital to the success of the Bell 360 and we are honored to have proven, capable, and well-respected industry partners on Team Invictus,” said Gehler. “This is an outstanding industry team, and we are working diligently to produce a FARA weapon system that is operationally effective and affordably sustainable, as well as complementary and in many ways common to the FLRAA program.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.