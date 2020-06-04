APD on scene of two vehicle crash at 10th, Adams

The Amarillo Police Department is on scene of a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Adams Street. (Source: KFDA)
By Madison Carson | June 4, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 8:36 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is on scene of a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Adams Street.

On June 4, at around 7:02 p.m. a gray Jeep SUV ran a red light at the intersection of 10th and Adams crashing into a black Cadillac.

According to APD, the driver of the black Cadillac was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the gray Jeep SUV was given a citation with no arrest.

Details are limited, but we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

