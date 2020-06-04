Amarillo’s Adult Protective Services expects to see an increase in need after pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Adult Protective Services has remained open during the pandemic to help disabled adults and those over the age of 65.
The service has recently seen an increase of clients in need and expects that need to continue to grow.
Enforced social distancing brought on by COVID-19 has taken a toll on many, some more than others.
“We want to distance ourselves from each other in order to stop the spread of COVID, but at the same time, that leaves a lot of our seniors in a very bad situation,” said Susan Hammett, supervisor for Adult Protective Services.
Amarillo’s APS says isolation can often lead to bigger issues.
“Isolation can be the gateway to abuse, neglect and exploitation of our seniors,” said Hammett.
APS has been serving those who need it most throughout the pandemic and making house calls when urgent.
“Our staff is working, mostly from home, using the telephone if possible. When that isn’t possible, when we think we have a case that is severe and warrants a personal visit, the state has provided us with personal protective equipment so we can mask up, glove up, do whatever we need,” said Hammett.
The need for APS decreased during the pandemic, but has recently begun to see more attention.
“Our intakes have remained low during this time, but we expect intakes to increase once everyone is able to get out and about,” said Sue Ellen Stalder, community engagement specialist for Adult Protective Services.
The reasoning for this predicted increase comes down to many returning to normality.
“I think we are going to see folks who have, kind of, gone with bare bones during the pandemic, and then we are going to start seeing some needs that have, kind of, been put on the back burner, become more important to them, and they’re really going to need some assistance,” said Stalder.
APS says one issue that will be common in the following months is the bank accounts of the elderly being drained because scammers targeted seniors during this time.
If you are in need of Adult Protective Services, you can find more information on the states website.
