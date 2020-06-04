Amarillo COVID-19 report for June 4 shows additional death in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report card shows an additional death in Potter County, bringing the total deaths in the Amarillo area to 38.
There are 25 new cases in today’s report. There are 2,504 cases in Potter County and 724 cases in Randall County.
There are now 1,109 recoveries.
There are 642 tests pending.
There are 4,723 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 168
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 102
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 42
- Lipscomb County: 3
- Moore County: 840
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 69
- Potter County: 2,504
- Randall County: 724
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,097 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 24
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 86
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 34
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 30
- Potter County: 802
- Randall County: 307
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 14
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 32
- Randall County: 6
There are 964 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 939
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 880
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 106 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 56
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 41
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
