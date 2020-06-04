Amarillo art organizations making adjustments to reach students during COVID-19 restrictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to continue interacting with the community, all of Amarillo’s art organizations have had to find way to digitally reach their students and other residents.
Amarillo’s Museum of Arts says education is one of their main focuses, and they had to fully convert all of their learning online.
“When we do educational programming, we’re providing video content, video tutorials, art activities," said Deana Craighead, curator of education for Amarillo Museum of Art. "We’ve been providing art challenges that students of any change can participate in and submit their artwork, and then we will post those online.”
Craighead says they have also opened a digital gallery in order to continue letting artists share their work with the community.
“We had the WT AC Student Faculty exhibition that was supposed to have been held in April. We did a digital version of that and was able to show all of the students artwork online and give them access to that. In some ways I think it had a broader reach than a physical exhibition opening would have,” Craighead said.
Amarillo Little Theatre’s daily operations are also focused mainly on in person interaction, so converting all of their theatre, dance, and voice lessons has been a huge adjustment for them.
“We basically had to restructure how we do things here at the theatre," Academy Director for ALT, Jason Crespin said. "Our classes have mostly gone digital which has been nice to wrap up our season. We’re having to figure out how to do virtual lessons and trying to teach theatre and dance through Skype and through Zoom and through Facebook live.”
Crespin says other adjustments include filming theatre shows to allow residents to purchase digital productions instead of having them in the theatre.
“For Anne of Green Gables, we thought, we don’t want to cancel the show," Crespin said. "We were tired of hearing our students talk about all of the things being taken away from them, and so we thought okay, we’re going to make this a digital presentation of the show.”
As the City of Amarillo starts to reopen, many art organizations are looking to reopen as well.
Amarillo Museum of Art plans to reopen to the public June 12, Lonestar Ballet will reopen with new social distancing guidelines on June 10, and Amarillo Little Theatre plans to begin rehearsals for live productions very soon.
