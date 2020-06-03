Trump, chafing at oversight, takes aim at inspectors general

He said he fired the intelligence community watchdog, Michael Atkinson, in April because he had alerted Congress to the whistleblower report on Ukraine that Democrats used for his impeachment. He raged that Atkinson was insufficiently loyal and part of the “Deep State” that has opposed his presidency from the beginning, according to three current or former administration officials. Trump had wanted to fire Atkinson weeks earlier, only to be talked out of it by his advisers, they said.