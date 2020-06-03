Texas DSHS reporting 167 new COVID-19 cases, 107 new recoveries for Texas Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting additional positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries for various Texas Panhandle counties.
The state is reporting 154 new positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County, six new cases in Parmer County, five new cases in Hutchinson County, one new case in Hansford County and one new case in Lipscomb County.
The state is also reporting 107 new COVID-19 recoveries across the Texas Panhandle.
There are 4,698 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 168
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 102
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 20
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 42
- Lipscomb County: 3
- Moore County: 840
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 69
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 715
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 2,088 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 24
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 3
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 86
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 27
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 34
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 30
- Potter County: 798
- Randall County: 305
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 14
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 31
- Randall County: 6
There are 964 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 939
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 880
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 106 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 56
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 41
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
