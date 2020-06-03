Texas County confirms 5 additional COVID-19 cases, 6th death

Protecting Yourself from Coronavirus (May 2020)
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 2:09 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County has confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 and another death.

The death was a man in the 65 plus age group.

There are now 939 cases in the county, 880 recoveries and six deaths.

Texas County Confirms 5 New Positive COVID-19 Test Results, 1 Death By Miranda Gilbert Emergency Management PIO Texas...

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

There are 964 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 939

There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 880

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 4,467 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 33
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 31
  • Deaf Smith County: 166
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 102
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 19
  • Hartley County: 13
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 37
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 686
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 52
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 63
  • Potter County: 2,432
  • Randall County: 711
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 29
  • Swisher County: 18
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,817 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 25
  • Deaf Smith County: 88
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 84
  • Hartley County: 10
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 485
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 696
  • Randall County: 272
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 2
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 31
  • Randall County: 6

There are 105 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 55
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 41
  • Union County: 4

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.