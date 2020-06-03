Telemundo Amarillo to provide weekly Spanish interviews with Mayor Ginger Nelson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Telemundo Amarillo, NewsChannel 10′s Spanish language station in Amarillo, will provide weekly interviews with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
The interviews will be on Tuesdays and air on Telemundo Amarillo.
Telemundo Amarillo is CHannel 16 on Suddenlink, Channel 31 on DIRECTV and Channel 7686 on DISH Network.
"Telemundo Amarillo’s purpose is to provide the most updated information in the region to the Hispanic community of the Texas Panhandle, "said Telemundo Anchor Paola Albarran. “We are looking forward to having Mayor Nelson available on a weekly basis. This will help Telemundo Amarillo keep the Spanish-speaking community in Amarillo informed about what is happening in our city.”
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity with Telemundo Amarillo to provide the latest information and news about the city of Amarillo to our Spanish-speaking community,” said Mayor Nelson.
Mayor Nelson has a degree in Spanish.
