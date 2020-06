The heat will be out in full force today as we reach a daytime high of about 94 degrees. However, we’re tracking a wave of energy that’s set to roll through the area this afternoon and evening that could cause a few storms to pop up. Latest models show mainly the south eastern portions of the area as the most likely to be affected. Any storms that do form can be expected to be short lived, and not very severe. Thursday could bring better chances with it, but we’ll take it one day at a time.