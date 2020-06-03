Portales police investigating Tuesday evening shooting at convenience store, multiple dumpster fires

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Portales Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at a convenience store on Tuesday.
Around 9:18 p.m., officers were called to a convenience store near West 2nd Street and South Avenue I where a man had been shot.
Police arrived to find a 25-year-old man with gunshot founds. He was taken to Roosevelt General Hospital and later transported to a hospital in Lubbock.
Police say the man had become involved in an argument when he was shot.
At the same time as this shooting, Portales police and fire departments responded to multiple dumpster fires near North Austin and East Juniper Street.
If you have any information on either of these crimes, you are asked to call the Portales Police Department (575) 356-4404.
