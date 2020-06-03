1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed an additional 122 positive COVID-19 cases across the state with one of those being a Curry County resident.
As of June 3, 56 Curry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
No other details were released.
There are 106 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 56
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 41
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 4,531 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 168
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 102
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 686
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 63
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 715
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,984 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 84
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 485
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 798
- Randall County: 305
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 31
- Randall County: 6
There are 964 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 939
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 880
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
