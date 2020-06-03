1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Curry County

By Madison Carson | June 3, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 5:19 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed an additional 122 positive COVID-19 cases across the state with one of those being a Curry County resident.

As of June 3, 56 Curry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

No other details were released.

There are 106 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 56
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 41
  • Union County: 4

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 4,531 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 33
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 33
  • Deaf Smith County: 168
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 102
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 19
  • Hartley County: 13
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 37
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 686
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 52
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 63
  • Potter County: 2,488
  • Randall County: 715
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 29
  • Swisher County: 18
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,984 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 26
  • Deaf Smith County: 119
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 84
  • Hartley County: 10
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 485
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 798
  • Randall County: 305
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 13
  • Gray County: 2
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 31
  • Randall County: 6

There are 964 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 24
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 939

There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 880

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

