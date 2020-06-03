More than 1,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, and more than 1,000 people have now recovered from the virus.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 60 new cases in the Amarillo area.
There are 135 new recoveries reported today, bringing the total to 1,103 recoveries.
There have been 37 deaths related to COVID-19.
There are 2,063 active cases.
There are 763 tests pending.
There are 4,527 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 33
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 31
- Deaf Smith County: 166
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 102
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 19
- Hartley County: 13
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 37
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 686
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 52
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 63
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 715
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 29
- Swisher County: 18
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,952 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 25
- Deaf Smith County: 88
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 84
- Hartley County: 10
- Hansford County: 15
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 485
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 798
- Randall County: 305
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 13
- Gray County: 2
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 31
- Randall County: 6
There are 964 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 24
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 939
There have been 880 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 880
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 105 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 55
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 41
- Union County: 4
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
